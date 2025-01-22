Before leaving the White House, former US President Joe Biden wrote a letter for incoming US President Donald Trump who took oath of office on Monday, January 20. With US President Donald Trump's second term underway, the contents of Joe Biden's parting letter to Donald Trump have now gone viral on social media. It is learned that President Donald Trump shared the contents of the letter the former President left for him in the Oval Office. In his letter, Joe Biden wished the best for Donald Trump and his family. "May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding," Biden's letter to Donald Trump read. It is reported that Donald Trump found Joe Biden's parting letter inside the Resolute Desk during a press event. Reacting to the parting words by Joe Biden, the US President said that the letter was very nice. "It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter," he said. Donald Trump Announces ‘The Stargate Project’ Company With USD 500 Billion Investment in AI, AGI Development With Oracle, NVIDIA and OpenAI Partnership.

Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's Parting Letter Was Very Nice

🚨🇺🇸 BIDEN’S LETTER TO TRUMP REVEALED: A HISTORIC FIRST FOR U.S. PRESIDENTS Trump shared the contents of the letter Biden left for him in the Oval Office, a long-standing tradition between outgoing and incoming presidents. The letter: “As I take leave of this sacred office I… https://t.co/rsKt5vKts9 pic.twitter.com/ukkwy9Vjf4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 22, 2025

