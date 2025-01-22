US President Donald Trump announced 'The Stargate Project', a new company with an investment of USD 500 billion to further the AI and AGI development for the next five years. OpenAI said that this investment would benefit Americans, create thousands of jobs and help the company become a leader in artificial intelligence. The Stargate Project's initial equity funding partners will be SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. The key technology partners for this company will be Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI. The Sam Altman-run company said, "This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies." SEBI To Adopt AI To Handle up to 1,000 IPOs in Next 2 Years: Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

President Donald Trump Announced The Stargate Project With USD 500 Billion Investment

Announcing The Stargate Project The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 21, 2025

