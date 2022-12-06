Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched from Portugal's starting XI against Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. The star forward started all of his team's matches so far but head coach Fernando Santos has decided to use him from the bench with Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes starting in attack. MAR 0–0 ESP | Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Result and Highlights: Morocco Knock Spain Out To Enter Quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in POR vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16:

WORLD CUP: Cristiano Ronaldo to start on bench in Portugal's match against Switzerland — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)