The UK should be prepared for the possibility of war with Russia within the next five years, former British Army chief General Sir Patrick Sanders has warned. In an interview with The Telegraph, Sir Patrick described a conflict by 2030 as a “realistic possibility” and urged the government to act swiftly to strengthen national resilience. He cautioned that if Russia halts its war in Ukraine, it could quickly regain the capability to launch a limited attack on a NATO member, prompting a collective response. Criticising the UK’s underfunded air defences, Sir Patrick called for greater investment in missile and drone protection systems. He dismissed recent defence budget increases as “pretty marginal,” warning that global threats are now “as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than during the Cold War.” World War 3 Fears: North Korea Says Ready To Take Military Action Against ‘Any’ Threats From US, Japan, South Korea.

'UK Must Start Building Bomb Shelters To Prepare for War With Russia'

NEW - Britain must build bomb shelters immediately to "prepare for war with Russia in next five years," says former British Army head, General Sir Patrick Sanders — Telegraph — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)