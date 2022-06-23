According to an annual report from the Economist that was published on Thursday, the Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city. It must be noted that Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland after it tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Beside Australia's Vienna, Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland's Zurich stood at 3rd and 4th spot respectively. Another Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany's Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands' Amsterdam ninth.

