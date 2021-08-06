We are at the business end of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and we have a few events that would only help Indians in increasing the medal tally. On day 13, we had the Indian Men's Hockey team winning the bronze medal after 41 years as they went on to beat Germany 5-4. The social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from the fans and other prominent personalities to wish the Indian Men's hockey team. However, India's Vinesh Phogat will return home empty-handed as she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in Women’s 53kg. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 6: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 14.

Phogat had lost the quarterfinal match. Anshu Malik also failed to get a bronze medal. On the other hand, we had Ravi Kumar Dahiya who settled for a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Dahiya, the Indian wrestler was beaten 7-4 Zavur by Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee. Thus he had to settle for a silver medal. The biggest heartbreak for the day was the match between Deepak Punia and Myles Amine where the Indian wrestler lost in the dying seconds of the game. In fact, he was in the lead 20 seconds before the final hooter and suddenly Amine scored a two-pointer.

Talking about day 14, we have the likes of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Bajrang Punia and others who will be in live action. Punia will be starting off with Tokyo Olympics 2020 journey.