A boxer named Mohammad Aslam haling from Pishin died after being hit on a face by a rival during a fight in Karachi. The 33-year-old was contesting against Mohammad Wali in cruise weight category bout during “Fight Night Series” organised by Pakistan Boxing Council at a local club in Karachi, reported Geo News. The video of the incident has gone viral and it can be seen that after receiving a blow on his face, Aslam lost consciousness and fell on the ground. The fight took place on Saturday (February 01). Chhattisgarh: 22-Year-Old Dies While Playing Kabaddi in Dhamtari District (Watch Video).

The boxer was taken to a private hospital where he was admitted to ICU. He, however, lost the battle and passed away on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Boxing Federation has disassociated itself from the event and termed it as illegal.

“We have no connection with this so-called professional boxing council, nothing is being done with our approval. We cannot compromise on the safety of our boxers,” Col Nasir Tung, secretary-general of the Pakistan Boxing Federation was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Watch Video

“There are some pre-requisites for one to become a professional boxer, and the way these boxers are contesting in the name of professional boxing is questionable,” he added.

