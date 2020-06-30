Pakistan cricket team members including limited-overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam took part in the practice session at Worcestershire after retiring negative in the COVID-19 tests conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Before arriving in England, the players underwent two round of coronavirus tests in Pakistan. Post arrival in England, as part of the procedure, ECB conducted tests again and players along with support staff were found negative.The Pakistan cricket team members thus began outdoor practice. Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz Among Six Pakistan Cricketers to Test Negative for COVID-19 for Second Time, Eligible to Join Squad in England.

Pakistan will take on hosts England in three-match Test series and as many T20Is. The series is likely to start from August as ECB is yet to announce schedule. England will host West Indies in three Tests from July 08, which will be the first international cricket series post coronavirus lockdown. England vs Pakistan 2020: Visitors Play Indoor Games to Stay Active While in Quarantine.

Pakistan Players Practicing

Pakistan team training session at Worcestershire. pic.twitter.com/HR4MisRLwF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 30, 2020

More Photos

Passing the experience on! pic.twitter.com/QMZJi52H68 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 30, 2020

Babar Azam With His Kit Bag

Earlier, ten Pakistan players part of the squad for England tour had tested positive. Out of those six players- Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman- have now tested negative twice and are eligible to travel to England and join the squad.

