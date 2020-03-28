BCCI and State Associations Contributed Rs 51 Crores to PM-CARES Fund Amid Coronavirus Crisis

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus crisis has brought the world to a standstill and the sporting personalities from all over the world have made their contributions with the pandemic situation. Now, the BCCI has also extended their financial help and have contributed with the donation of Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister Care Fund. The official account of Jay Shah took to social media and made the announcement about the same. In the tweet, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that they stand with the nation united in the hour of crisis. Suresh Raina Promises to Donate Rs 52 Lakhs, Urges Netizens to Contribute Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

The state cricket boards have also made their contribution to these funds. Prior to this, Suresh Raina had promised to donate Rs 52 lakh and made the announcement of the same on social media. The left-hander also asked the fans to do their bit and contribute to the cause. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also donated rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the poor and needy. As per reports, "Board of Control for Cricket in India to contribute Rs 51 Crores to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight COVID19." Check out the tweet below:

India stands united with our PM @narendramodi in these challenging times.@BCCI and it's affiliated State Associations have contributed ₹51 Crores to PM-CARES Fund to help #IndiaFightsCorona. We must all pledge to contribute for this great initiative. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 28, 2020

Not just the BCCI but even sports personalties across he globe had made their contributions to the cause. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and many others have joined the cause. In India, alone the virus has affected the lives of more than 800 people and 19 people succumbed to the same.