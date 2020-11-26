Kolkata, November 26: A one-minute silence was observed before the start of the Bengal T20 Challenge match between Tapan Memorial and Calcutta Customs on Thursday following the passing away of football icon Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The players and officials lined up inside the iconic Eden Gardens and observed a minute silence to pay homage to the legendary footballer. Maradona died on Wednesday evening due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina. Diego Maradona Dead: Amul Pays Tribute to Legendary Argentine Footballer in Its Latest Topical.

Following his demise, people in Kolkata turned nostalgic by sharing pictures of Maradona during his visit to the West Bengal capital in 2008 and 2017 to participate in a charity football match.

Maradona led Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He was particularly well-known for the two goals he scored against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. One was later voted "Goal of the Century", while the other is generally referred to as the "Hand of God", a reference to the fact that the goal should have been disallowed for handball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).