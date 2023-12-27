India is now in the last phase of their South Africa tour. On day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa, there are a lot of things that India should have to avoid on the next day. The South African team won the toss and opted to bowl first, the home side had two debutants namely Nandre Burger and David Bedingham. From the Indian side, Prasidh Krishna is making a debut. Indian batting lineup failed to deliver as the top order fumbled and then the middle order was also not looking so great, but then KL Rahul came in and managed to keep the Indian side intact. India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2023, Centurion Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at SuperSport Park

KL Rahul went on to score a half-century and stayed not out at the end of day 1 of the 1st Test Match. KL Rahul is batting on 70 runs in 105 balls. Mohammed Siraj is standing on the other end of the pitch and is yet to open his account. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went on to complete 500 wickets in international cricket across all formats and also managed to take a fifer. Rabada gave a tough time to the Indian batting lineup. The first day's play was interrupted by rain and at the end of the first day, India was 208/8 in 59 overs.

The conditions in Centurion have certainly offered help to the fast bowlers. With that extra bit of bounce, batsmen are finding it tough to get through. India would be aiming to make history by beating South Africa in their own backyard for the first time in a Test series but for that, they will have to give them a proper fightback with both batting and bowling. In 2021-22, India won the first Test before losing the next two.