Rishabh Pant was recently picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 27 Crore. For the last one year, LSG is coached by former Australia head coach Justin Langer. Langer is currently commentating in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While commentating in the second Test at Adelaide, Langer revealed how Pant has haunted him for the last two tours of India in Australia. But for the last one week, he has turned into his favourite person as they both represent the same team now. LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hints At Rishabh Pant Opening the Batting In Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Picks Either of Aiden Markram or Mitchell Marsh As His Opening Partner (Watch Video).

Justin Langer Reveals How Rishabh Pant Turned Into His 'Favourite Person'

Then: Fear of Rishabh Pant 😬 Now: Awe of Rishabh Pant 🤩 Justin Langer justifies why he admires Rishabh Pant so much, after being haunted by him for the last 2 series! 👏#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalry @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/Ov6lOszenb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2024

