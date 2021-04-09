Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 3 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to build on their last season’s results and start the new campaign on a positive note and a win. Meanwhile, ahead of the CSK vs DC IPL 2021 match, we take a look at how the weather will behave and the pitch report of Wankhede Stadium. Chennai Super Kings Welcomes Shardul Thakur to Their Camp.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings had a season to forget last time around as they finished seventh in the league stage, missing out on the play-offs altogether. While, Delhi Capitals reached the summit clash for the first time in their history, losing to Mumbai Indians in the finals but have suffered a huge blow ahead of IPL 2021, losing captain Shreyas Iyer for the entire tournament. IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff Joins CSK As Josh Hazlewood Replacement.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Mumbai on April 10, 2021 (Saturday) s expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will be clear during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Wankhede has traditionally been batting friendly is expected to behave in a similar fashion during the CSK vs DC game. The bounce is very true on the strip, which allows the batsmen to be able to judge the ball and score big runs. Dew is likely to play a huge factor in the latter part of the game.

