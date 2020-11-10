Wives, children and relatives of Delhi Capitals’ players have wished their team best of luck ahead of the IPL 2020 final against Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Delhi Capitals are chasing their maiden IPL title having also advanced to their first-ever final in IPL history. Mumbai Indians, on the other, are the defending champions and also four-time winners of the tournament and are aiming for the fifth title this time. Ahead of the MI vs DC final, the wags, children and relatives of Delhi Capitals team wished their team all luck and best wishes. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

The video starts with coach Ricky Ponting’s children Fletcher, Emmy and Matisse wishing the Delhi Capitals all the best for the final. Ponting’s wife Rianna Jennifer then joins the children and wishes her husband and the entire team luck for the big final. Ravi Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane’s wives and children also appear in the video and wish their team. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 11 Funny Memes, Viral GIFs and Positive Messages Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Match Dubai International Stadium.

Marcus Stoinis’s nephew and niece impersonates his ‘Hulk celebration’ and wishes Delhi all the best for the final while Keemo Paul’s fiancée sings a song to wish the team luck for the IPL 2020 final. Bowling coach Ryan Harris’ children and wife also shows their support for Delhi Capitals and backs the team to get the trophy home while Axar Patel’s family members cheer for the team. Take a look at the video where family members of Delhi Capitals wish their team.

Delhi Capitals Team's Wives, Children and Relatives Show Support for Team

A real family ALWAYS plays as ONE 🙌 DC stars' loved ones sent in their warm wishes for the players ahead of the #IPLFinal 💙#MIvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/aTyOtkEp0A — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 10, 2020

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will hope to beat Mumbai Indians for the first time in their fourth attempt this season. Delhi have played the defending champions three times this season and lost all three times. They will look to be fourth time lucky as they chase their maiden IPL title.

