Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant might not have been out of action due to injury, but that doesn't stop him from entertaining his fans. During DC's recent meeting against Chennai Super Kings, the talented wicket-keeper batsman was seen hilariously video bombing his head coach Ricky Ponting's interview. The clip got viral in an instant and fans were left in splits. Creative netizens also got a lot of content from Pant's antics as many funny memes also came out. Joining the bandwagon, the official Instagram account of DC also poked fun at the youngster. Rishabh Pant Videobombs Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s Interview.

Sharing a candid picture of Ponting and Pant, DC wrote: "When you are finally caught for your on-cam pranks, and then you have to explain it to your coach." Fans were indeed enthralled after coming across the post as they flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. Ricky Ponting Reacts to Rishabh Pant’s Funny Antics During the Interview.

View Post:

Earlier, Ricky Ponting also reacted to Pant's antics. One day I'll get to do an interview in peace," the two-time World Cup-winning captain wrote on Twitter.

Ricky Ponting's Reaction!!

Although the 23-year-old is looking cheerful in the dugout, it's still not clear when he'll come back on the field. The southpaw has been the cornerstone of Delhi line-up in recent years, and the team management will want him back in the crucial games.

Meanwhile, Delhi hasn't missed Pant's services much as they are currently placed at the pinnacle of the team standings with seven wins from nine games. They are just one step away from securing a place in the playoffs, and they'll like to attain the confirmed status against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20.

