India and South Africa face off against each other in the 3rd ODI game of the three-match series. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim to seal the series. Ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, we bring you Delhi weather hourly updates and rain forecast. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

As per the forecast the weather in Delhi on October 11, 2022 is unpredictable one and could hamper the cricket match between India and South Africa. The temperatures are expected to be in the higher 20 degrees celsius mark but there are chances of showers through different periods of the game. IND Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Delhi.

Rain is expected to play a part at the beginning of the game and then the chances of rain are likely to reduce. There is around a 50 per cent chance of rain near the start of the cricket match from 1 pm IST to 3 pm IST but following which the rain probability reduces significantly.

Both teams are heading into the final game of the series with the series tied at 1-1. South Africa won the opening match but India bounced back in the previous encounter. The sides are aiming for a victory to seal the series and head into the World Cup with great momentum.