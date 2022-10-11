The IND vs SA 3rd ODI is set to begin at 02:00 PM IST as the start of play was initially delayed due to a wet outfield. India will be bowling first after winning the toss as David Miller captains South Africa for the very first time in ODIs.
The delayed toss for the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 will be held at 01:40 PM IST with the game starting at 02:00 PM IST. This is given there is no rain before the start of the match.
UPDATE - Toss to take place at 1:40 PM IST and the play will commence at 2:00 PM IST, with no overs lost.#INDvSA https://t.co/Q8mMitZm1i— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022
Toss for IND vs SA 3rd ODI had been delayed due to a wet outfield at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The official inspection will take place at 13:30 IST.
The weather does not seem to be an issue ahead of the India vs South Africa clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The skies are clear but as per some reports, there is some non-threatening club cover but rain is not likely to hamper the start of the game.
Rain is expected to play a part during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Showers are likely during the early part of the encounter but the rain probability reduces as the day goes on.
We bring you hourly weather updates and rain forecasts from Delhi ahead of the India vs South Africa cricket match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.
India and South Africa face off against each other in the 3rd ODI game of the three-match series. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim to seal the series. Ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, we bring you Delhi weather hourly updates and rain forecast. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.
As per the forecast the weather in Delhi on October 11, 2022 is unpredictable one and could hamper the cricket match between India and South Africa. The temperatures are expected to be in the higher 20 degrees celsius mark but there are chances of showers through different periods of the game. IND Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Delhi.
Rain is expected to play a part at the beginning of the game and then the chances of rain are likely to reduce. There is around a 50 per cent chance of rain near the start of the cricket match from 1 pm IST to 3 pm IST but following which the rain probability reduces significantly.
Both teams are heading into the final game of the series with the series tied at 1-1. South Africa won the opening match but India bounced back in the previous encounter. The sides are aiming for a victory to seal the series and head into the World Cup with great momentum.