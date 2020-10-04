Devdutt Padikkal continued his stellar run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 155 in Abu Dhabi, the 20-year-old scored 63 off 45 balls as Bangalore reached the target with five balls to spare. With this, The Karnataka sensation became the first batsman to scored three half-centuries in his first four IPL innings. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of many cricket stars who were impressed by Padikkal’s prowess. Seeing the youngster’s blitzes against RR, the two-time World Cup winner invited for a big-hitting competition. However, Padikkal won the hearts with an over-whelming reply. Devdutt Padikkal Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 20-Year-Old RCB Opening Batsman.

“Form is temporary class is forever! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh. For the unversed, RCB skipper Virat Kohli had also played an impressive 72-run knock which proved to be vital in RCB’s triumph over the Men in Pink. RCB vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Yuvraj Singh Invites Devdutt Padikkal For Big-Hitting Competition!!

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer 😜 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 3, 2020

Padikkal was certainly delighted by Yuvraj’s appreciation’s post. However, he refused to compete with the former Kings XI Punjab star but in a heart-touching manner. “Not competing with you paji. Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let’s go!” the young gun wrote while retweeting Yuvraj’s message. Have a look.

Padikkal's Heart-Winning Response!!

Not competing with you paji. 😛 Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let’s go!🤩 https://t.co/dpGkmpLBfJ — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB have won three of their first four games and are on the right path to lift their maiden title. Apart from Padikkal, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers have also been in stellar form while skipper Virat Kohli gained his lost sheen back in the clash against Rajasthan. Bangalore will next take the field against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5 (Monday).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).