White ball cricket is coming thick and fast for the England cricket team as they gear up to host South Africa. The recent loss at the hands of India in ODI and T20 did not bode well for new skipper Jos Butler but he can correct the team's slide by winning against the Proteas. The ODI series is also the last for Ben Stokes, England's hero in the 2019 World Cup win. The Riverside Ground in Cardiff which hosts the first ODI between the two countries is often a batting paradise and the side winning the toss will likely bat first and put a good total on the board. For England vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming Details scroll down below. Virat Kohli Reacts to Ben Stokes’ ODI Retirement, Comments ‘You’re the Most Competitive Bloke I Have Played Against’ on England All-Rounder’s IG Post.

England's problem currently lies with their top order and their inability to score big and provide a platform in the first 25 overs. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root were poor against India and they need to somehow find their way back into form. Jos Butler and Moeen Ali have been brilliant with the bat and South Africa would be wary of the threat they possess in the death overs. In the bowling department, Reece Topley has off late become the leader of the attack.

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are they key players up top for South Africa. In the recently concluded T20 series in India, David Miller looked good in patches and the veteran middle-order batsman will need to build on that against England. Kagiso Rabada is rested and hence Lungi Ngidi will need to share the wicket-taking responsibility along with Anrich Nortje.

When Is England vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Cardiff on July 19, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 1st ODI on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live.

