England Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: England and South Africa are the last two teams to have played a game in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup and they clash today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The South African side defeated Pakistan in the warm up game and will be confident of a good showing here. They have defeated England in the group stages of the last two World Cups and that is another positive. Opponents England lost to India in a recent ODI series but defeated Australia in the warm up match. They remain one of the teams to watch out for in this event. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sana Mir Clarifies ‘Azad Kashmir’ Remark After Backlash, Says ‘It Was Meant To Highlight Challenges…’

Tamsin Beaumont and Amy Jones will open the innings for England with Heather Knight coming in at no 3. The trio were not amongst the runs in the practice game but there is no shortage of quality. Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs in the middle phases of the innings. In terms of bowling, Lauren Bell and Emily Arlott can be amongst the wickets.

South African pacers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka will lead the pace attack for the team. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt will need to capitalise on the powerplays when she opens the innings alongside Tazmin Brits. Sune Luus and Anneke Bosch can also get the runs for the team by looking to spend time in the middle.

ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Friday, October 3 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team and the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team will play each other in match four of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 3. Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's WC 2025 match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘Mayabini’, Papon Joins in Remembering Late Assamese Music Icon (Watch Videos).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs SA-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Toss will play a key role in this game with the dew factor coming in the second innings. Expect the team chasing to have an advantage here.

