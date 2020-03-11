Fan Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet After Breaching Security During CSK’s Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2020, Watch Video

Fan touches MS Dhoni's feet (Photo Credits: Screen grab IndiaTV/YouTube)

Love for MS Dhoni in Chennai has no limit! The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is loved all over India, but his fan base in the coastal city is probably the highest than the rest of the country. And when, Dhoni dons the yellow jersey it just doubles the joy for the fans. Meanwhile, Dhoni is in Chennai and is preparing for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). During the practice match between CSK players at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a fan successfully breached the security and touched MSD's feet. Suresh Raina Lights Up MA Chidambaram Stadium With Big Sixes During CSK's Practice Session (Watch Video).

The video of fan touching Dhoni's feet has now gone viral. Before being caught, the fan made sure he touched CSK captain's feet. After ground staff and security personnel got hold of the fan, he was literally dragged out of the stadium.

A few weeks back, Dhoni arrived in Chennai to prepare for IPL 2020. The CSK skipper has been out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July last year. Following the World Cup, the wicket-keeper batsman took a sabbatical from cricket. Chennai Super Kings has a Hilarious Take on Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh’s Picture (Read Tweet).

Here's the Video of Fan Touching MSD's Feet

The upcoming edition of IPL will be his first competitive tournament after the World Cup. Upon arriving in Chennai, Dhoni received a rousing welcome. Fans have been thronging the stadium to catch Dhoni's glimpse as he and CSK team prepare for IPL 2020.

As per the IPL 2020 schedule, the opening match will take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings on March 29, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.