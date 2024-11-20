The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement is likely to be delayed further with the broadcasters refusing to accept the list of fixtures that does not feature an India vs Pakistan clash. The mega-tournament, set to be held in Pakistan in February next year, has already had its share of controversy so far with there being a standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the venue. The BCCI earlier made it clear that they would not be sending the India national cricket team to Pakistan to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 and recent reports also have stated that the ICC is also trying to convince the PCB of adopting a 'hybrid' model for the tournament. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top ICC Officials Trying To Convince Pakistan Cricket Board for Adoption of Hybrid Model, Sources.

Post the BCCI's refusal, there were talks of the Pakistan cricket team boycotting India in all events if they don't cross the border for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to a report from Geo News, the broadcasters and other commercial partners have refused to accept a Champions Trophy 2025 schedule sans an India vs Pakistan clash. It is no secret that an India vs Pakistan showdown, irrespective of the competitions brings in a massive number of eyeballs and thus makes room for the organisers to generate a lot of revenue through advertisements. The report further adds that the broadcasters have threatened to pursue a legal route if there is no India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Earlier, the BCCI-PCB standoff over the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan had led the ICC to cancel a Champions Trophy event that was scheduled to take place in Lahore. It is to be kept in mind that the India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team only compete in ICC and ACC events and have not faced against each other in bilateral competition since 2013. The India national cricket team has not travelled to Pakistan after the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

