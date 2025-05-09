Elon Musk said, "You should be noticing some improvements to the quality of recommendations in your timeline", announcing the rollout of new improvements on the platform. The tech billionaire said that X fixed some bugs but it was still an old algorithm. Musk said, "Major step change is 2 to 4 weeks away." Starlink Price in India: Know How Much Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service May Cost and Who Will Benefit Most, Launch Expected Soon in 2025.

X Timeline Improvement Rolled Out For Users

You should be noticing some improvements to the quality of recommendations in your timeline — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 9, 2025

X New Algorithm Rolling Out in 2 to 4 Weeks

We just fixed some bugs, so this is still mostly the old algorithm. Major step change is 2 to 4 weeks away. — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 9, 2025

