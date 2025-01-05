Head coach Gautam Gambhir shared his thoughts on the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the India national cricket team after they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to Australia by a 3-1 margin. Barring the win in Perth, India were outplayed on three occasions--Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney and with that, they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after 10 years. Among the talking points for India were the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with both stalwarts failing to score big. While Kohli scored a century, he failed to get past 50 in each of his next innings in the BGT 2024-25. Rohit on the other hand, missed the first Test and returned to the team for the next three matches where he managed just 31 runs. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

While addressing the media after India's defeat in Sydney, Gautam Gambhir said, "I can't comment on the future of any players. It is up to the players, they have the hunger & commitment. Hopefully, they can do everything they could to take Indian cricket forward." Earlier, Rohit Sharma, who opted to sit out of the Sydney Test, had quashed all the talk about his retirement. Virat Kohli featured in all five Test matches and a major characteristic of his performance was the same pattern of dismissal as his struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump continued.

While the seniors did not have a good time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the series saw youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy rise to the occasion and make the most of the opportunities available on their first tour of Australia. Jasprit Bumrah's performance were among the biggest positive for India as he finished with 32 Test wickets and was deservedly named Player of the Series.

