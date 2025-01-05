Jasprit Bumrah has won the Player of the Series award in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 for his superb performance with the ball in hand. The premier pacer was in superb form and at times, single-handedly kept India in the contest in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Bumrah finished as the highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with 32 scalps to his name but unfortunately for him and India, he could not bowl for a good part of Day 2 as well as on Day 3 due to injury. Bumrah also had captained India to a 295-run win in Perth to help the team start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on a high. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Jasprit Bumrah Named Player of the Series in BGT 2024-25

