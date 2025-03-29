GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number nine of the Indian Premier League 2025 Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GT vs MI IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IPL 2025 Contest Alert: Tata Group Announces Indian Premier League Contest To Offer a Chance To Win Tata IPL Match Tickets, Check Details.

Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians come into the match with a defeat in their respective opening matches. GT were outplayed by Punjab Kings by 11 runs in a high scoring game while MI lost to rivals Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs MI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT) and Ryan Rickelton (MI).

Batters: Shubman Gill (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Sai Sudharsan (GT).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI), Mitchell Santner (MI) and Will Jacks (MI).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (GT), R Sai Kishore (GT) and Vignesh Puthur (MI).

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sai Sudharsan (c), Hardik Pandya (vc).

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Shubman Gill (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Hardik Pandya (MI), Mitchell Santner (MI), Will Jacks (MI), Rashid Khan (GT), R Sai Kishore (GT) and Vignesh Puthur (MI).

