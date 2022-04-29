Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2022 (Saturday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for GT vs RCB IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

Gujarat Titans has been the unmatched team of the IPL 2022 till now. Hardik Pandya-led boys have so far earned seven victories out of eight matches they played, with just a single defeat. And hence continues to top the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.371. Gujarat Titans played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. While chasing the lengthy total of 196 runs, the two new match finishers in town, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan entertained the whole crowd with their blazing batting to end the contest with a five wicket win. On the other hand, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have won five out of nine matches so far and are on number five of points table with net run rate of -0.572.

GT vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

GT vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

GT vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT) can be taken as all-rounders.

GT vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Rashid Khan (GT), Harshal Patel (RCB) could be our bowlers.

GT vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Shubman Gill (GT), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Miller (GT), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Rashid Khan (GT), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Hardik Pandya (GT) could be named as the captain of your GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Rashid Khan (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

