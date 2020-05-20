Harbhajan Singh Shares Video of Sachin Tendulkar Plucking Lemons From Tree, Asks Some for Himself

Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh trolled Sachin Tendulkar with a hilarious caption to a video of the master blaster plucking ‘nimbu’ from a tree using a stick. With sporting events either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have taken to social media to keep themselves busy. Harbhajan himself has been quite active on social media in recent times sharing posts and momentous pictures from the past. He has shared a short clip of his 15-wicket haul during the India vs Australia 2001 Test match at Eden. Now, Harbhajan has taken to twitter of Sachin plucking nimbu from a garden, perhaps in his house. Harbhajan Singh Shares Throwback Video of His 15 Wickets During India vs Australia 2001 Chennai Test.

In the video, Sachin can be seen plucking nimbu (lemon) from a tree in a garden while the video is recorded by one of his friends. Funnily, the friend recording the video confuses the lemon with mango before Sachin corrects him by saying that it is not a mango but a lemon. “Paji 2/3 nimbu mere liye bi nikal lena! (Friend bring 2/3 lemons for me too)” Bhajji captioned the video asking Sachin to get few lemons for him too. 'Dinosaur on the Loose': Anushka Sharma Shares Hilarious Video on Instagram Featuring Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Sachin too has kept himself busy amid the nationwide lockdown and the pandemic. Recently the master turned barber for his son Arjun and gave him a fancy haircut. It is a responsibility for a father to do everything for his child, said the legendary cricketer in a message on social media.

Harbhajan, on the other, walked down the memory lane and revisited the IND vs AUS Test at the Eden Gardens in 2001 when he claimed a 15-wicket haul to lead India to a stunning victory over Steve Waugh’s team. Sachin too returned with great bowling figures from the same match and played a remarkable role with the ball.

Both would have busy with IPL 2020 under normal circumstances. Sachin serves as the mentor of Mumbai Indians while Harbhajan represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.