Hardik Pandya Smashes 55-Ball 158 During Reliance 1 vs BPCL DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 Semi-Final, Watch Video Highlights

Hardik Pandya in action in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued his good form as he smashed unbeaten 158 in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020. Playing for Reliance 1, Pandya’s impressive came against BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Company Limited) in the first semi-final. Thanks to his gutsy innings, Reliance 1 posted 238 for four in their allotted 20 overs. During his knock, Pandya slammed 20 sixes and six fours as he came out to bat at number four. With IPL 2020 nearing, Pandya's form is a big positive for Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya May Land in Row for Sporting Team India Helmet in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020.

Pandya made it to the middle with his team tottering at ten for two. The hard-hitting batsman then shared a 106-run stand for the third wicket with Saurabh Tiwari to lay the platform for a big total.

The all-rounder showed his prowess against the likes of Shivam Dube and Sandeep Sharma. The right-handed batsman completed his century off just 39 balls. This is Pandya’s second century in last four T20 outings. Earlier in the group stage, he smashed a century off just 37 balls against CAG.

Watch Video Highlights of Hardik Pandya's Batting

Pandya has been out of Indian team since September last year when he played in T20I series against South Africa. Since then, the all-rounder has been struggling with his fitness. He is likely to make it to India’s squad against South Africa for three-match ODI series starting from March 12, 2020.