Disney+Hotstar is an online digital entertainment platform that allows its users to watch and live stream sporting events, watch TV series, movies, news and more on its online platform. Disney+Hotstar is the OTT platform of Star Network and since Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of IPL 2021, Hotstar is the live streaming partner of Indian Premier League season 14. Fans searching for how to watch the live streaming online of IPL 2021 matches, can download the Disney+Hotstar app on their smartphones and watch the matches live. Take a look at how you can download Disney+Hotstar on your smartphones. Is Dream11 IPL 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?

Android phone users can download Hotstar from Google Play Store while Disney+Hotstar is available on the App Store for Apple devices. Those using Android phones can download the Hotstar app on their smartphones in two ways. The first option is to download the app from the play store while the second is through downloading the Hotstar APK from the web browser and installing it. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Here’s how you can download the Hotstar app on Android from Google Play Store

Open Play Store and type Hotstar on the search box When the Hotstar app appears, tap on 'Install' and download the app. Once the download process is complete, the app will be automatically installed on your device. After successful installation, you will notice a Hotstar icon on your home screen. To open the app, tap on Hotstar and then select your language preference & tap on 'Continue'. You can proceed further and sign up or log in, if you’re an existing subscriber, with your Facebook, Gmail account, phone number or by providing the required details to sign up.

Once you have signed in, you can watch live videos, live stream IPL 2021 matches and other sporting events, movies, TV shows and news and much more the Hotstar App. To watch the IPL 2021 free live streaming online, you have to pay a nominal subscription fee and subscribe with a pack. Users can also watch the IPL 2021 matches on the Hotstar website.

