Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 14, 2020. DC lost in their previous game, while RR will enter this match with a victory to their name. RR will be led by Steve Smith, while DC will play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming, live telecast details along with score updates on TV. DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game where they failed to defend the target of 163 runs. DC led by Shreyas Iyer is currently at the 2nd position in the point table with 10 points. On the other hand, Steve Smith's RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match where they chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.5 overs. RR is at the 6th position in the point table with six points. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw & Other Delhi Capitals Players Sweat Out in Gym Ahead of DC vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match no 30 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the 30th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs RR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the DC vs RR game for its online fans in India.

