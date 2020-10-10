Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 24. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020. KXIP is having a tough time currently in IPL season 13 as they have managed to win only six games till now from six matches they have played so far. While KKR is at the fourth position and they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with the live telecast details and match score updates on TV. KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KXIP lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match where they failed to chase down the target of 202 runs as they got restricted at 132 runs. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer for Punjab with 77 runs from 37 balls. KKR easily defended the target of 168 runs against CSK as they managed victory by 10 runs. Rahul Tripathi from KKR scored 81 runs in that game for which he was awarded Man of the match. KXIP vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match no 24 will be held on October 10 (Saturday). The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. To watch the IPL 2020 clash with Hindi commentary tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match with English commentary. Fans can also follow live action of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online with Disney+ Hotstar live streaming the game for its online fans.

