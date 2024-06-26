South Africa and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. Both teams have had very different campaigns so far. While South Africa have managed to stay undefeated despite putting up shaky performances. Afghanistan is riding a wave of confidence, which has only gotten stronger with every passing match, with them having picked up their maiden wins against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. The first semifinal will present both teams with the chance to enter their maiden ICC T20 World Cup final. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at head-to-head records and other important things you need to know about this contest. Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1? Will South Africa vs Afghanistan Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?

SA vs AFG Head-to-Head (2)

South Africa-2

Afghanistan-0

SA vs AFG Match Time

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match starts at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 8:30 pm local time. The toss will take place half-an-hour before the match, i.e at 5:30 am IST.

SA vs AFG Match Venue

The South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

SA vs AFG Live Broadcast on Television in India

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking for viewing options in India can watch this match live on the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

SA vs AFG Live Streaming in India

The South Africa vs Afghanistan live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It is free for mobile users and a subscription would be needed for fans wanting to watch SA vs AFG live streaming online on laptops or other devices, on the Disney+ Hotstar website.

Squads:

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, , Saleem Safi

