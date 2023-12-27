The 2024 Cricket season will start with a mega ICC event - U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. A few weeks after the turn of the New Year, all eyes will be on future stars of the Cricket, performing in the biggest event in South Africa. With 16 international teams and the addition of the Super Six stage games after the initial rounds, the men’s 50-over tournament will have a total of 41 matches in this edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The 24-day-long tournament will be played across five venues in South Africa. It will be the second successive year that South Africa will be hosting the U-19 global event after the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup event for women. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will see the return of the New Zealand side who missed the most recent edition in the West Indies in 2022. ICC Reveals New Format for Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

Record five-time champion India will be looking for a back-to-back title in the biennial event, while host South Africa would fancy their chances banking on home support. While the age-specific nature of the tournament mostly ensures that a set of fresh faces appears in each new edition, India has been a dominant force in recent years, winning three out of the last six U19 Cricket World Cup tournaments.

Defending champions India is placed in Group A with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. Group B features host South Africa with England, West Indies, and Scotland. Group C will have three-time competition winners Australia with Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia, while Group D features three Asian teams -Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal, slotted with New Zealand. While most of the teams have confirmed their players for the grand tournament, USA, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are yet to submit their player’s list. ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced; India to Open Campaign Against Bangladesh On January 20.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule

The wait is over 🤩 Fixtures for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa are OUT! 🗓️#U19WorldCup | More ➡️ https://t.co/IX3eV3Z5fY pic.twitter.com/glWKCQF7xJ — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2023

All squads for the 2024 ICC U19 Men's World Cup

Group A

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Yet to announce

Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West

USA: Yet to announce

Group B

England: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein (vc), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie

South Africa: David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma

West Indies: Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy (vc), Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir

Scotland: Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Group C

Australia: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen. Indian Cricket Team To Play Tri-Series Against South Africa, Afghanistan Ahead of ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka: Yet to announce

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Shaun Dzakatira, Munashe Chimusoro

Namibia: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Group D

Afghanistan: Yet to announce

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand (vc), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah

New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson. Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.

Nepal: Yet to announce

The tournament will kick start on January 19, 2024, with Ireland taking on Team USA and host South Africa playing against West Indies. Team India will start their title defence against Bangladesh on January 20, 2024. Super Six games start on January 30, with the winner of Group D taking on the third-placed team from Group A. Semifinal games will start on February 8, while the final game will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

