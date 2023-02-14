India Women (IND-W) are scheduled to play their second group stage match of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2023 against West Indies Women (WI-W) on February 15 (Wednesday) at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The ninth clash of the coveted event will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women registered their first win of the eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup against Pakistan on Sunday by seven-wickets. Whereas, West Indies Women had to face an opening defeat at the hands of mighty England Women on Saturday. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Cape Town.

India Women showed good spirit while chasing 150 runs against Pakistan in first match of the prestigious event. The absence of main opener Smriti Mandhana in first group clash did not hurt the team much due to some sensational performances at the top, though her return into the side is much-needed. Jemimah Rodrigues was seen in her absolute best form after a long time and rose to the occasion at a key juncture in the game. The Right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten half century to chase down the record-breaking second highest Women's T20 World Cup total.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh were the other two anchors in the chase for the team to pull-off a win in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan. Their form in the remaining tournament is key to the team apart from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who lost her wicket early on in the opening clash on Sunday. Among bowlers, Radha Yadav scalped two wickets meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each.

On the other hand, coming into the marquee event, West Indies Women continued their terrible form and lost an opening group match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 to England by seven-wickets. Skipper Hayley Mathews proved out to be the standout performer for the team. The bowlers looked in miserable form and leaked the runs unceasingly. West Indies Women will desperately need to bring-off a win in their next group clash on Wednesday to keep themselves alive in the race for Semi-finals, however, India with the winning momentum in their side are favourites to clinch the upcoming clash.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have played 20 T20Is against each-other. India dominates the head-to-head record with 12 wins, whereas, West Indies have emerged victorious only eight times.

IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players

Key Players Richa Ghosh (IND) Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) Radha Yadav (IND) Hayley Matthews (WI) Shemaine Campbelle (WI)

IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Mini Battles

Hayley Matthews vs Pooja Vastrakar and Jemimah Rodrigues against Chinelle Henry will be two key battles to look forward to. ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh Move Up, Smriti Mandhana Retains Third Position.

IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The match number nine of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between India Women and West Indies Women will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 15 (Wednesday). The starting time of the match will be 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W on Wednesday in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the IND-W vs WI-W in India.

IND-W vs WI-W Match Nine ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND-W Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

WI-W Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

