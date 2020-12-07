Ajinkya Rahane will look to add to 108-run knock when play begins on day 2 of India A vs Australia A 1st practise match on December 7, 2020 (Monday). India A vs Australia A practise match is being played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. Rahane ended day 1 of the practise Test match on 108 not out with Mohammed Siraj at the other end. Rahane’s innings was studded with 16 boundaries and a maximum. He reached his half-century after upper-cutting James Pattinson for a six. Cheteshwar Pujara was the other successful batsman for India A with a fine half-century. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, match timings in IST and live streaming online details for IND A vs AUS A match should scroll down for all details. ‘Not Quick Like MS Dhoni!’ Matthew Wade Recalls Former India Skipper’s Lightning Hands After Missing Stumping in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Match (Watch Video).

India A though started on the backfoot after Michael Neser dismissed Shubman Gill with his first delivery and Pattinson removed Prithvi Shaw in the next over. Both Gill and Shaw were out for ducks. Pujara and Hanuma Vihari then arrested the slide before Rahane joined the former and stitched a 76-run partnership. Most importantly, they spend valuable time in the middle ahead of the start of the Test series. Moods! Here's What Rohit Sharma is Upto as he Prepares for Test Series Against Australia (See Pics).

India A vs Australia A 1st Practise Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

India A vs Australia A 1st practise match is being played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The match started on December 6, 2020 (Sunday). Day 2 of the 1st practise match will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India A vs Australia A 1st Practise Match 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to live telecast the India A vs Australia A Practise match on television. Fans can also keep an eye on DD National which may provide live-action for the 1st practice match.

India A vs Australia A 1st Practise Match 2020 Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India A vs Australia A 1st practise match. Fans can either download the SonyLiv app or watch live action on Sonyliv.com. JIO TV and Airtel XStream will also be live streaming the game online for their subscribers.

