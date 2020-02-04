India U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final Match: Rohail Nazir Wins Toss and Opts to Bat First

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The age-old rivalry ignites once again at one of the grandest cricketing stages as India take on Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. This will be their second consecutive meeting at the semi-final stage of the world cup after meeting in 2018 as well. India won the match comfortably on their way to lift the title and will be hoping of something similar this time around while Pakistan will be eager to make it into the first finals since 2014. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be aiming for a milestone of his own as he is just 52 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer of the competition and what better way to achieve it than against your arch-rivals. With an average of 103.50, the youngster will be the key for India in this match. Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir was present in his side’s defeat at the 2018 world cup against India, so he will be eager to put the ghosts of that match behind him. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

The pitch at Potchefstroom is a tired one and teams have failed to make big scores as the competition has progressed so a low-scoring game can be expected. Batsmen from both sides will find it difficult to play the new ball so they must take a cautious approach at the start. Spinners get a good purchase off the pitch with the old ball so Ravi Bishnoi could play an important role for India in this match.