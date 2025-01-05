India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Action resumes on Day 3 as the India national cricket team is currently facing the host Australia national cricket team in the high-voltage fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India vs Australia fifth Test is being held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. After the end of the first two days in the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, the game is still hanging in the balance with both teams giving their best on the field. The Australia national cricket team is leading the five-match Test series 2-1 against Team India. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25: Rishabh Pant Reflects on Bruises in First Innings, Says 'Hopefully In The Next Few Innings I Don't Get These Badges of Honour' (Watch Video).

Earlier in the match, India made 185 runs after playing a fighting knock of 40 runs. For Australia, Scott Boland bagged four wickets and Mitchell Starc took three scalps. In the first innings of Australia, the hosts were bundled out for 181 runs after debutant Beau Webster slammed his maiden half-century in Test cricket. The debutant scored 57 runs off 105 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece.

However, India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, went off the field after bowling 10 overs in the first innings. Bumrah then left the stadium on Day 2's play and went for the scans. In India's second innings, Rishabh Pant played a blistering knock of 33-ball 61 as India made 141/6 in 32 overs with a lead of 145 runs at stumps on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Bowler Reportedly Fit to Bat But 'Bowling Fitness' Yet to be Confirmed, Team Management to Take Decision On Day 3.

Australia Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

