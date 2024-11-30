India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team will be eyeing some important match practice with the pink ball as they take on the Australia Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up match. The India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI two-day warm-up match is set to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. You can check the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI scorecard here. Rohit Sharma, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, has joined the India national cricket team and he will want to get used to the conditions as well as against the new ball as India look to continue their momentum into Adelaide from the famous 295-run win in Perth in the IND vs AUS series opener. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India's Two-Day Pink Ball Practice Game Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Second Test?.

While Rohit Sharma will be back leading the India national cricket team, the Australia Prime Minister's XI will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Jack Edwards and will feature the likes of Scott Boland as well as Matt Renshaw, who will look to put up impressive performances against the visitors. The way the India national cricket team fares against the pink ball is something to look forward to in the IND v Australia Prime Minister's XI warm-up match which is set to take place for two days.

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal

Australia Prime Minister's XI Cricket Team: Jack Edwards(c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper(w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan