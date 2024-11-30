India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The India national cricket team will take on Australia Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The visitors are riding high on confidence, having beaten Australia by 295 runs in Perth in the opening Test match, which saw the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli deliver standout performances among others. With momentum behind them, Rohit Sharma and co will look to prepare for the pink ball challenge ahead of the Day-Nigh Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, which is to start on December 6. In this article, we shall take a look at the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up match live streaming and telecast details. IND vs AUS PM XI Warm-Up Match 2024, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI for Two-Day Warm-Up Match at Manuka Oval.

There would be a lot to look forward to in the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI contest, one of which is the combination that the India national cricket team opts for. With Rohit Sharma returning and Shubman Gill fit and ready for action, a lot on how the India national cricket team's playing XI might look like for the pink ball Test in Adelaide can be determined from this warm-up match. Also, the likes of Rishabh Pant, who did not seem to be in good form in Perth, would look to use this match and prepare well for the challenge that awaits India in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

When is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI warm-up match is slated to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday, November 30. The IND vs AUS PM XI warm-up match is slated to start at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 2:40 PM in Australian time.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI live streaming online. Fans looking for IND vs AUS PM XI live streaming can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch the two-day pink ball warm-up match, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

