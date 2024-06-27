India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming and Telecast: In what is billed as a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, India takes on England in the second semis of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The winner of this contest will meet first-time finalists South Africa in the final, who earlier handsomely defeated Afghanistan in semi-final 1. India are unbeaten thus far in the tournament while England had to ‘work hard’ to make it to the semi-finals. The Men in Blue start as favourites to win this clash but given the history of performances in recent knockouts the Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to live up to the reputation this time. IND vs ENG: England Wary of Virat Kohli Threat Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

There is a rain threat over the match and despite the additional time allotted to complete the match, it appears the game could be washed out. The extended hours of play were allotted in the absence of the reserve day for this particular fixture. Both teams will have their eyes on the weather if all the toss takes place. Having said that, the Providence Stadium in Guyana has an excellent drainage system. Remember minimum of 10 overs per side will be needed to have a result from this semi-final. Guyana Diaries: Bhojpuri Nights, Ubiquitous Hindu Temples and Booming Economy; Home Vibe for Team India and Fans Ahead of IND vs END T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

When is India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Providence Stadium, Georgetown in Guyana on June 27 (Thursday). The IND vs ENG game has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For IND vs ENG match viewing options scroll down.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 Match On TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2024 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels to watch India vs England match live telecast on their TV sets. For IND vs ENG online viewing options, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 online in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the IND vs ENG match online. Free live streaming will be available for mobile phone users.

