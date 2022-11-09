India would be eyeing their first T20 World Cup final since 2014 when they face England in the second semifinal. The Men in Blue have been among the most dominant sides going ahead into the semifinals as they have come up with imposing performances in almost all their group games. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul have been in good form and would want to continue in the same fashion. But England would not be an easy opposition with them having the likes of big hitters like Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and also Liam Livingstone, alongside a pace attack led by the speedy Mark Wood. India vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma have had a winning combination, that has worked in their favour in this competition with India losing the only game where they had made changes in their lineup. Ahead of the England game, there have been talks around making two changes. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be opening the innings with his partner KL Rahul, who has struck form with two consecutive fifties. The in-form Virat Kohli is at three while Suryakumar Yadav bats at number four. If the Indian team management decide to go ahead with Rishabh Pant, the left-hander might come into bat ahead of Hardik Pandya, who will then play at six. Virat Kohli Injury Scare: Star Batter Leaves Net Session After Being Hit in Groin Area, No Major Concern Reported Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Clash (Watch Video)

There also have been a talk about Yuzvendra Chahal, who is yet to get a game this T20 World Cup, being picked for the Adelaide wicket which might be a bit slow. In that case, the team management might decide to drop Axar Patel, something which would weaken the batting a bit. The fast bowling department is likely to be the same for this clash as well, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in it.

India's Likely Playing XI vs England for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).