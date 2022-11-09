India and England have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 finals and will be aiming to take a step towards it when they face off against each other in the semifinals. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the IND vs ENG head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Gear Up for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Against England (Watch Video)

Both India and England have been brilliant throughout the campaign so far as apart from odd slip-ups they have produced dominant performances. The strip at Adelaide Oval favours the batters very much and given the batting prowess both the teams possess, it will depend on which line-up fares better on the day.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the IND vs ENG match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Semifinal 2: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Adelaide

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 22 times in the T20Is and it has been a close fixture. India have dominated this fixture and lead the head-to-head record with 12 victories. Meanwhile, England have 10 victories to their name.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Virat Kohli (IND) Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Jos Buttler (ENG) Mark Wood (ENG)

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).