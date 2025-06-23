India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Hosts England gave a brave fight on Day 3 with the bat, despite Jasprit Bumrah's heroic fifer. With a well-struck 99 from Harry Brook and some consistent stints from the middle-order and tailenders, England managed a total of 465 runs, just six less than Team India's 471.

You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Coming in to bat for the second innings, the Indian cricket team suffered a big blow in the initial overs, when the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a century in the first innings got out for just four runs. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Nears Decade in International Cricket, Silences His Critics With Five-Wicket Haul Against England.

KL Rahul is batting strong, not out after scoring 47 runs off 75 balls. Debutant Sai Sudharsan, who got out for a duck in the first innings returned to the pavilion after scoring a quick 30 off 48 balls. Captain Shubman Gill has faced only 10 deliveries and scored six runs, and will be opening with the bat at the start of Day 4. Team India are 90/2 in the second innings, after stumps on Day 3, currently having a 96-run lead.

The Men In Blue need to bat for long, wearing the whites on Day 4, without losing quick wickets, if they wish to score big and put England to bat on Day 5, aiming for a bundle. However, if there is a quick fall of wickets, and England manages to make India surrender under 300, the advantage should certainly be with the English players at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds for the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025. Jasprit Bumrah Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's Record for Second-Most Test Fifers by Asian in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell