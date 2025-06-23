23 Jun, 16:25 (IST)

Just like his natural way, Rishabh Pant has tried to take on the bowlers who have been bowling well since the morning, specially Brydon Carse. Twice got in trouble, when he slog sweeped him and got a top edge and once almost got trapped LBW trying a falling sweep. KL Rahul had a word with him and now he seems to be protecting his wicket a bit more. 

Although he was facing some heat from Brydon Carse with the bowler in rhythm from the morning, Carse going for a yorker helped KL Rahul getting him away for a two and with it he completed his half-century which he missed out in the last innings. Rahul's presence on the crease is very important for India to make the game interesting. 

Out! Chopped on and that is a massive wicket in the context of the game. It is captain Shubman Gill who departs. Brydon Carse was hitting the pitch hard, kept one close to Gill and he anticipated that there is enough width to cut. Drags it back to his stumps and England get an opening early in the day. Gill b Brydon Carse 8(16).

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England first Test 2025 Day 4 at Leeds. Stay tuned to get live score updates, commentary, toss update and playing XI. 

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Hosts England gave a brave fight on Day 3 with the bat, despite Jasprit Bumrah's heroic fifer. With a well-struck 99 from Harry Brook and some consistent stints from the middle-order and tailenders, England managed a total of 465 runs, just six less than Team India's 471.

You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Coming in to bat for the second innings, the Indian cricket team suffered a big blow in the initial overs, when the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a century in the first innings got out for just four runs. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Nears Decade in International Cricket, Silences His Critics With Five-Wicket Haul Against England.

KL Rahul is batting strong, not out after scoring 47 runs off 75 balls. Debutant Sai Sudharsan, who got out for a duck in the first innings returned to the pavilion after scoring a quick 30 off 48 balls. Captain Shubman Gill has faced only 10 deliveries and scored six runs, and will be opening with the bat at the start of Day 4. Team India are 90/2 in the second innings, after stumps on Day 3, currently having a 96-run lead.

The Men In Blue need to bat for long, wearing the whites on Day 4, without losing quick wickets, if they wish to score big and put England to bat on Day 5, aiming for a bundle. However, if there is a quick fall of wickets, and England manages to make India surrender under 300, the advantage should certainly be with the English players at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds for the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025. Jasprit Bumrah Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's Record for Second-Most Test Fifers by Asian in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell