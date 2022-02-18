After having won the first T20I, India will now look to make it 2-0 as they face-off against West Indies in the second T20I. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to stay alive in the series. The T20I series will be played at a single venue- Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 in Kolkata.

India won the series opener by six wickets after all-round show. Bowlers, especially spinners did a fine job to put West Indies under pressure. It will be interesting to see if India goes with the same winning combination or not as there are some injury concerns.

When is India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 2nd T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 2nd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 2nd T20I online. JioTV will provide free live streaming of the match for its users.

