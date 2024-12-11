India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Tahlia McGrath-led Australia women's cricket team have already sealed the series after their 122-run win in the 2nd ODI of the series over Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. This series loss will surely affect Harmanpreet Kaur as a player and as well as the captain. There were already some speculations going on regarding removing Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of India Women's National Cricket Team after their exit from the Women's T20 World Cup. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India Women will be looking to avoid the whitewash as they collide with Australia Women in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. It will be a tough game for India Women's National Cricket Team as they are in to save their pride on Australian soil. Australia Women are in form. With Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Annabel Sutherland and others on the side of hosts it can turn out to be another easy game for Australia Women.

Out of form Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be looking to step up for Women in Blue in what will be a match to save their pride. Renuka Thakur can turn out to be one important player for India Women as the fast bowler can take some early wickets with the swing. Consistency has been a big problem for Women in Blue in their recent matches and without that it will be tough for them going ahead. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Perth.

India Women vs Australia Women Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor

Australia Women's National Cricket Team: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux