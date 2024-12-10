The India Women's National Cricket Team is all set to battle with the Australia National Cricket Team in the final and 3rd ODI of the series. Australian women have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches of the series. India Women will be looking to avoid the whitewash at the Australian Soil. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will be coming in with less confidence. Tahlia McGrath and Australia Women will be looking to whitewash the women in blue. IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs Australia Women Match in Perth.

In the 2nd ODI, Australia Women defeated India Women by a big margin of 122 runs. Batting first, Australia women scored 371/8 in which Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll scored a hundred each, which helped Australia score a mammoth total. In response, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were bowled out for 249. Richa Ghosh scored 54 runs in 72 balls. Annabel Sutherland scalped a four-wicket haul which helped Aussies bowl India and secure a 122-run win to seal the series.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

In 45 ODIs between these two cricketing giants, Australian women have won 35 matches, while Indian women have managed only ten victories.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Key Players

Richa Ghosh Elysse Perry Minnu Mani Annabel Sutherland Jemimah Rodrigues

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Key Battles

After taking a four-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI, Australia's pacer Annabel Sutherland will be a huge threat for the India batters in the final ODI. If Annabel Sutherland produced another dangerous spell in the 3rd ODI, then India could be in trouble and Australia will secure a whitewash.

For the host, the biggest threat will be India seamer Renuka Singh. Renuka is known for her swing. She can take wickets at the start. If Renuka fires in the do-or-die contest for her side, she could turn the match in India's favour.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Venue and Match Timing

The 3rd ODI of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women will be hosted at the Western Australian Cricket Association in Perth. The much-awaited contest will start at 9:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Aims To Avoid Clean Sweep Against Australia As ICC World Cup 2025 Preparations Face Reality Check.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasters for IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2024 are Star Sports Network, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sport 2 TV channels. For live viewing options of India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's ODI Series 2024 fans switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for all live streaming viewing options.

