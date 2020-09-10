Indian Premier League 2020 is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 onwards. The opening match of the tournament will take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings. The official scheduled and the theme song has been released for IPL 2020, which has added to the excitement for the cash-rich league. IPL 2020 Opening Ceremony: Here's Why There Won't be Any Gala Curtain Raiser This Year.

Chennai Super Kings received a huge boost ahead of the start of the new season as pacer Deepak Chahar, who was among the players and staff members to test positive for coronavirus, has recovered from the virus and has joined the team for training after returning two negative COVID-19 tests. Despite this optimistic news, the three-time champions will still be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have opted out of the competition. IPL 2020 Players’ Update: CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Returns to Team Hotel After Two Negative COVID-19 Tests.

IPL 2020 will be played in its entirety in UAE with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the games behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the ground to maintain social distancing protocols amid coronavirus outbreak.

This will be the third overall time that the cash-rich league will be played outside Indian and the second time in the United Arab Emirates. During the 2014 edition, each franchise played their opening round of fixtures in n the gulf country before returning back to India to complete the remainder of the tournament.