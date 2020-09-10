Suresh Raina has once again got Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans excited after posting a workout video on social media. Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, shared a video of him working out in a hilly area. CSK fans immediately filled the video with comments asking the former team India and CSK batsman if this was some hint towards his possible return to UAE for Indian Premier League 13. The league will kick start from September 19 and CSK will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020. Suresh Raina Fans Want CSK Star to Participate in IPL 2020, Trend #ComeBackMrIPL.

Raina shared a video of him lifting dumbbells while lying on the ground. In the short video, Raina can be seen lying on the ground in a hilly area and working out. He also shared a picture of him working out on Instagram. “No excuses! #wednesdayworkout,” Raina captioned the picture on Instagram. CSK Boss N Srinivasan Says His Comment Following Suresh Raina's Decision to Exit IPL 2020 Were Taken Out of Context.

Suresh Raina Shares Workout Video

CSK fans, meanwhile, filled both the video and Instagram picture with comments and asked Raina if those were any sort of a hint towards him returning to UAE and rejoining the CSK camp for IPL 2020.

Suresh Raina Posts Workout Pic

View this post on Instagram No excuses! #wednesdayworkout 💪 A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Many even pleaded with the left-handed batsman to return to UAE before IPL 13 begins. “IPL will not be the same without you Raina. Seeing you workout gives us hope you might consider rejoining the IPL,” one fan tweeted.

All CSK Fans Are Eagerly Waiting for Your Comeback

All your fans and csk fans are eagerly waiting for your comeback to ipl 2020........we all waiting your official tweet or post of your comeback ipl 2020 especially me much more waiting for your comeback .... please comeback as soon as possible. ... — Lokesh Raina (@LokeshR21524191) September 10, 2020

Please Comeback to UAE and Play for CSK Champ

Please go and play for CSK this year bcoz we can't imagine CSK Team without @msdhoni and @ImRaina .....The real Jai and Veeru of Indian Cricket....plz make it possible champ — Vishal Chettri (@AdityaKshyap) September 10, 2020

Please Comeback Raina

Please come back Raina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xP8P2hvzrT — Sai Prashanth Raina (@_Im_sai_) September 10, 2020

IPL Will Not Be the Same Without You Raina

IPL will not be the same without you Raina. Seeing you workout gives us hope you might consider rejoining the IPL. That will be great news if it happens! — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) September 10, 2020

Raina had returned to India last month just a week after reaching UAE with the CSK squad to prepare for the league ahead of IPL 2020. The 33-year-old has not revealed the reason for his comeback. Raina’s uncle and cousin were recently murdered in a robbery incident in the Pathankot district of Punjab and the cricketer had even tweeted to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab state police asking for their intervention and enquiry into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).