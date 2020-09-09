IPL 2020 is all set to start from September 19 onwards with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings. The official schedule for Indian Premier League 2020 was revealed last week while the organisers also released the new title anthem ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’. So with less than two weeks left for the start of India’s premier T20 competition, we take a look at all the latest news and update regarding IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Before the tournament’s start, Chennai Super Kings had a coronavirus scare as several players and staff members were tested positive for the virus but after spending time in quarantine and returning negative COVID-19 tests, returned to team training in UAE. However, the three-time champions will be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh but still haven’t named the replacements for those players. List of Players Who Won't Take Part This Season and Their Replacements.

All matches of the latest edition will be played at the Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the ground due to the mandatory social distancing protocols amid the current circumstances. The 51-day tournament will be played in its entirety in UAE.

This will be the third overall time that the cash-rich league will be played outside Indian and the second time in the United Arab Emirates. During the 2014 edition, each franchise played their opening round of fixtures in the gulf country before returning back to India to complete the rest of the tournament.