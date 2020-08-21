The ball is set rolling by the Rajasthan Royals as they have reached UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL 2020. The team got a very warm welcome in UAE as they reached for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team was welcomed with rose petals and the official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the snaps of the same on their social media accounts. The team was seen wearing masks as they entered the hotel. They were the first ones to reach the UAE and set the ball rolling. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The IPL 2020 is about to start on September 19, 2020. The mega event was supposed to happen in earlier this March but owing to the outspread of COVID-19, the IPL 2020 got postponed. The Indian Premier League 2020 will be hosted across three major venues in UAE- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The players of the team had already started reporting to Jaipur a couple of days ago and the nets were also conducted for over three days now. The team shared the snaps on social media.

View this post on Instagram The Royals have arrived. 🙌 #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily #IPL2020 A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

The team had departed donning the PPE kits. The players will be staying in the security bubble to avoid getting in touch with any kind of disease. The team shared the spans and videos of the players on social media. The team will be isolated for about seven days.

